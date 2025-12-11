Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Buys 9,559 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF $AIRR

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 76.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIRR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 802,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,710,000 after purchasing an additional 180,581 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 653,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,215,000 after acquiring an additional 228,754 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 489,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,392,000 after purchasing an additional 86,675 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 31.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,179,000 after purchasing an additional 75,114 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 69.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 295,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,155,000 after purchasing an additional 120,764 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $101.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.22. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $102.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0141 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

