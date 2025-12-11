Next Century Growth Investors LLC Makes New $1.79 Million Investment in Toast, Inc. $TOST

Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Toast by 14.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 17,026 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Toast by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,092,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,569,000 after purchasing an additional 153,723 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 231.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 610,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,263,000 after acquiring an additional 426,784 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Toast by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 23,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

TOST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Toast from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. DA Davidson set a $42.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.18.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $35.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.67. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $49.66. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 82.31 and a beta of 1.94.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Toast had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $37,636.86. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 229,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,264.18. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $71,826.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 151,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,995.02. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,759 shares of company stock worth $1,769,270. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

