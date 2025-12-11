G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.30, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $988.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 9.51%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. G-III Apparel Group updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.800-2.900 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.30. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $36.18.

G-III Apparel Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Institutional Trading of G-III Apparel Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,936,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,153,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,054,000 after purchasing an additional 247,245 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 619,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter worth approximately $7,546,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 34.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 269,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after buying an additional 68,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

GIII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group set a $34.00 price target on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Articles

