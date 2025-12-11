BITICA COIN Price Hits $0.0400 on Major Exchanges (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 11th. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded flat against the dollar. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $729.31 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00001771 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00011509 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00010176 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00004040 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000012 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BDCC is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,245,699,903 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is www.thebitica.io. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03997178 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thebitica.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

