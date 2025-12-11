Jito Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $28.76 Million (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last week, Jito has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jito has a total market capitalization of $164.23 million and $28.76 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jito token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000443 BTC on major exchanges.

About Jito

Jito launched on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 999,999,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 411,020,957 tokens. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 999,999,359.63088159 with 411,020,956.7 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 0.39684766 USD and is down -7.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 355 active market(s) with $28,933,364.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

