Metadium (META) Price Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

Metadium (META) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. Metadium has a market capitalization of $19.69 million and approximately $133.13 thousand worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metadium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metadium has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90,187.61 or 0.99888391 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Metadium Coin Profile
Metadium was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,725,408,720 coins. The Reddit community for Metadium is https://reddit.com/r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadiumk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com.
Metadium Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.