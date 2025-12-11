Pollux Coin (POX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.30 Million

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. Pollux Coin has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $711.72 thousand worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pollux Coin has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Pollux Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pollux Coin Profile

Pollux Coin launched on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 42,662,896 coins and its circulating supply is 42,662,409 coins. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxchain.com. The Reddit community for Pollux Coin is https://reddit.com/r/polluxchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pollux Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@polluxdao.

Pollux Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 42,661,920.194189 with 33,176,887 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.03070292 USD and is down -1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $700,059.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxchain.com/.”

