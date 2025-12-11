Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases 4,600 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 84.7% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE DELL opened at $140.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.12. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $168.08. The firm has a market cap of $94.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $27.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 234.84% and a net margin of 5.01%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.920-9.920 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 28.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.84.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $74,760,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total transaction of $112,183,364.02. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 4,537,755 shares of company stock worth $642,644,973 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

