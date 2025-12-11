EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 291,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 61,214 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $155,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EME. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total value of $897,316.50. Following the sale, the director owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,158,130.80. The trade was a 17.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EME. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $713.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $692.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.4%

EMCOR Group stock opened at $626.51 on Thursday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $320.89 and a 52 week high of $778.64. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $654.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $601.39.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.80 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.02%.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.