Nebula Research & Development LLC Makes New Investment in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,311 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,000. FedEx makes up 0.4% of Nebula Research & Development LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,700,326 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,705,391,000 after acquiring an additional 211,165 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,482,494 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,292,016,000 after purchasing an additional 649,426 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,947,670 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,124,524,000 after purchasing an additional 28,450 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,545,371 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,033,208,000 after buying an additional 94,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx by 28,080.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,743,557 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $850,948,000 after buying an additional 3,730,273 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.79.
FedEx Trading Up 3.2%
NYSE:FDX opened at $284.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.15. FedEx Corporation has a 12 month low of $194.29 and a 12 month high of $295.24.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.
FedEx Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 33.86%.
FedEx Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
Further Reading
