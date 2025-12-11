Investment Management Corp of Ontario Has $2.47 Million Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 205.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,206 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 67.5% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 200.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $40.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $41.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average of $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DuPont de Nemours Cuts Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 6.17%.The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently -43.48%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DD. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $38.90 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, CEO Lori Koch sold 9,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $355,574.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 288,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,377,343.96. This trade represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Erik T. Hoover sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $238,938.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 112,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,498.79. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 118,283 shares of company stock worth $3,928,870 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

