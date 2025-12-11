Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 527,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,053 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $42,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 27.9% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,756,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $67.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.73. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.82 and a 52 week high of $97.43. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1,357.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $833.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.62 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 0.66%.The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. CoStar Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.38.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

