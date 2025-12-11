Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $57.98 Million Holdings in STERIS plc $STE

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,914 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $57,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in STERIS by 416.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $258.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $200.98 and a 12 month high of $268.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.72. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 1.01.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 12.07%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

Insider Activity

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 5,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $1,312,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,020. This represents a 31.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 5,036 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.55, for a total transaction of $1,297,021.80. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,747.25. This represents a 46.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 25,203 shares of company stock worth $6,624,667 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

