Nebula Research & Development LLC Sells 16,088 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Nebula Research & Development LLC cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,088 shares during the quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Stock Performance
Shares of AVGO stock opened at $412.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.84. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $414.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 105.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. KeyCorp set a $460.00 price objective on Broadcom in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $435.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.46.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
