Nebula Research & Development LLC Sells 16,088 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Nebula Research & Development LLC cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,088 shares during the quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $412.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.84. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $414.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 105.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 320,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.53, for a total value of $128,296,167.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,326,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,950,399,066.20. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.14, for a total value of $264,912.00. Following the sale, the director owned 21,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,080,435.48. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 837,433 shares of company stock worth $303,900,352 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. KeyCorp set a $460.00 price objective on Broadcom in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $435.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.