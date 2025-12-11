Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 9,300 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 637.1% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prologis news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 621 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.60, for a total transaction of $79,239.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,340.80. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,621 shares of company stock worth $198,655. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $129.86 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $130.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $120.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.82 and its 200 day moving average is $114.34.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $119.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Prologis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.88.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

