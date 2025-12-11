Nebula Research & Development LLC Acquires 33,282 Shares of Insmed, Inc. $INSM

Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its holdings in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 985.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,282 shares during the quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INSM. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Insmed by 56.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 18,456 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Insmed by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 329,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Insmed in the first quarter worth $1,155,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the first quarter valued at $88,351,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INSM. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $139.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $269.00 target price on Insmed in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $263.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.26.

Insmed Stock Performance

NASDAQ INSM opened at $189.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.61. Insmed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.40 and a 12-month high of $212.75. The firm has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.40). Insmed had a negative net margin of 264.83% and a negative return on equity of 183.55%. The company had revenue of $142.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In other Insmed news, Director Leo Lee sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $14,692,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 54,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,711,224.30. This represents a 57.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 27,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.78, for a total value of $4,985,951.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 54,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,089,889.56. The trade was a 33.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 233,650 shares of company stock worth $41,063,785 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Insmed

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

