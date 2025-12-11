Jefferies Financial Group Inc. $JEF Stock Position Raised by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,925 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group comprises 0.4% of Nebula Research & Development LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $5,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JEF. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 price target on Jefferies Financial Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $69.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $55.00 target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JEF opened at $61.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.74 and its 200-day moving average is $57.58. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $82.68.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.