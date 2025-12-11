Nebula Research & Development LLC Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. $PLNT

Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 178.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,202 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 1.9% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 57.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $107.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.19 and a 200-day moving average of $104.29. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $87.72 and a one year high of $114.47. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 15.97% and a negative return on equity of 126.58%. The firm had revenue of $330.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.030 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.92.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

