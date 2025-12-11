Intuit Inc. $INTU Position Reduced by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 161.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 111.8% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Intuit by 270.0% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $900.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, November 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intuit from $880.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $798.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.84, for a total value of $49,413,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,893,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,991,472.36. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,792.70. This represents a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 269,466 shares of company stock worth $176,407,397 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $662.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.27. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $657.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $705.80.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 21.19%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.81%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

