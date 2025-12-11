Roku, Inc. $ROKU Shares Acquired by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 502.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,734 shares during the quarter. Roku accounts for 0.4% of Nebula Research & Development LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 327.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 234.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Roku by 859.7% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 118,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $13,580,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 200 shares in the company, valued at $23,000. This trade represents a 99.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $5,193,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 415,668 shares of company stock valued at $43,965,186 in the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROKU. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Roku

Roku Price Performance

ROKU opened at $105.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -526.77 and a beta of 1.98. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.43 and a 12 month high of $116.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.61%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Roku

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.