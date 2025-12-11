Nebula Research & Development LLC Purchases 30,168 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated $GVA

Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 261.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,685 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,168 shares during the quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GVA. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Granite Construction by 14.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,370,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,111,000 after purchasing an additional 171,904 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Granite Construction by 4.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,221,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,179,000 after acquiring an additional 46,552 shares during the last quarter. Hill City Capital LP raised its position in Granite Construction by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hill City Capital LP now owns 1,060,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,928,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Granite Construction by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 652,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,218,000 after purchasing an additional 72,175 shares during the last quarter.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Celeste Beeks Mastin sold 7,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total value of $801,221.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,977.38. The trade was a 42.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Trading Up 2.6%

GVA opened at $111.29 on Thursday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $112.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.14. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 4.31%.The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GVA. Wall Street Zen upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Granite Construction in a report on Monday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Granite Construction in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Granite Construction

Granite Construction Company Profile

(Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.