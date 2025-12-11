Walmart Inc. $WMT Position Boosted by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,518 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 0.4% of Nebula Research & Development LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 6.2% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 423,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,403,000 after purchasing an additional 24,645 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 2.8% during the second quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 23,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Walmart by 23.6% during the second quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,085 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 290,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,432,000 after purchasing an additional 54,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ WMT opened at $113.18 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $116.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart ( NASDAQ:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $2,127,411.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,334,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,958,228.79. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $746,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,535,221.85. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,013 shares of company stock worth $16,657,847. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Truist Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. DA Davidson set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $120.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.31.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

