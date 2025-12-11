12,861 Shares in The Progressive Corporation $PGR Acquired by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 18.0% during the second quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 3.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 64,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $640,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Progressive from $305.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Progressive from $268.00 to $261.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Progressive from $271.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.40.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $222.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The Progressive Corporation has a one year low of $199.90 and a one year high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.59). Progressive had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 12.57%.The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $536,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 43,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,532,802.60. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 5,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.48, for a total transaction of $1,142,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 223,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,956,523.52. This represents a 2.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 17,673 shares of company stock worth $4,163,005 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

