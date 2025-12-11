Nebula Research & Development LLC Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,877 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 11,464 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 269 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,810 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of AEM opened at $164.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $82.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.12. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $187.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 32.62%.The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEM. Citigroup upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $140.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $154.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.