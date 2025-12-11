Nebula Research & Development LLC Has $3.14 Million Stake in State Street Corporation $STT

Nebula Research & Development LLC reduced its stake in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its position in shares of State Street by 294.0% during the second quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 42,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 31,783 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,960,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of State Street by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 78,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,367,000 after buying an additional 29,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on State Street from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on State Street from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $175,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,528,512.24. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Performance

NYSE STT opened at $128.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.08 and its 200-day moving average is $111.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44. State Street Corporation has a 12-month low of $72.81 and a 12-month high of $128.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. State Street had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 13.37%. State Street’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

