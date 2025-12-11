9,198 Shares in Cummins Inc. $CMI Bought by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 47.3% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 585,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,609,000 after buying an additional 187,826 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd boosted its position in Cummins by 634.7% in the 2nd quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,585,000 after purchasing an additional 92,073 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brett Michael Merritt sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.32, for a total transaction of $709,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,485.72. This trade represents a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.89, for a total transaction of $2,165,677.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,880 shares in the company, valued at $20,320,403.20. The trade was a 9.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 36,410 shares of company stock valued at $16,424,574 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $525.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.66. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.02 and a 12 month high of $526.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 7.95%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 41.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMI. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, November 7th. Melius Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Melius upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.53.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

