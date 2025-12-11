Nova Ltd. $NVMI Shares Purchased by Noked Israel Ltd

Noked Israel Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 181,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,957 shares during the period. Nova comprises 9.2% of Noked Israel Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings in Nova were worth $49,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Nova by 51.9% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nova by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nova by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Nova by 62.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nova by 13.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nova Trading Down 0.5%
NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $334.83 on Thursday. Nova Ltd. has a 52 week low of $153.99 and a 52 week high of $361.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $319.77 and its 200-day moving average is $282.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.84.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on NVMI
Nova Company Profile
Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nova
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- GameStop Looks Broken: Here’s Why GME Could Crash in 2026
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Market Momentum: 3 Stocks Poised for Major Breakouts
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Reasons Casey’s General Stores Will Continue Trending Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.