Nova Ltd. $NVMI Shares Purchased by Noked Israel Ltd

Noked Israel Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 181,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,957 shares during the period. Nova comprises 9.2% of Noked Israel Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings in Nova were worth $49,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Nova by 51.9% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nova by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nova by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Nova by 62.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nova by 13.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nova Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $334.83 on Thursday. Nova Ltd. has a 52 week low of $153.99 and a 52 week high of $361.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $319.77 and its 200-day moving average is $282.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Nova from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Nova from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nova in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nova in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.67.

Nova Company Profile

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

