ATI Inc. $ATI Shares Acquired by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 117.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,479 shares during the quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 117.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of ATI by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ATI during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ATI by 56.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ATI in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATI. KeyCorp upgraded ATI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of ATI in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ATI in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $98.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ATI from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Insider Transactions at ATI

In other news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 21,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $1,816,408.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 202,668 shares in the company, valued at $17,403,101.16. This represents a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 10,542 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $1,031,850.96. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 98,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,622,582.80. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 167,387 shares of company stock worth $15,431,377 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATI Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $104.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.48 and a 200-day moving average of $85.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. ATI Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $105.72.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. ATI had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.21 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.840-0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ATI

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

