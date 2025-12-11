Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Trading Down 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. 927,257 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 360,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

Sintana Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$157.77 million, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of -1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.60.

About Sintana Energy

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

