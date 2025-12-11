Nebula Research & Development LLC Grows Holdings in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its position in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,226 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 49,111 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 87,272 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,647 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Devon Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Capital One Financial lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Devon Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.55.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $38.39 on Thursday. Devon Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $38.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.97.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 18.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

