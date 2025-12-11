Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.18 and last traded at $28.17, with a volume of 22414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $642.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $85.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.31 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.84%. On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.6% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 67,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tactile Systems Technology

(Get Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.