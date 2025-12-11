Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.83 and last traded at $6.7950, with a volume of 103332 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Capitol Federal Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Capitol Federal Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Capitol Federal Financial Trading Up 3.1%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $918.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $54.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.46 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 16.19%.During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 65.38%.

Insider Activity at Capitol Federal Financial

In related news, EVP Rick C. Jackson bought 8,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 156,752 shares in the company, valued at $948,349.60. The trade was a 5.38% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 474.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 450.4% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,403 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 180.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

