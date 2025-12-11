Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 565,478 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 131,783 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $59,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2,184.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT stock opened at $81.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $70.12 and a one year high of $114.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 118.27% and a net margin of 28.58%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Fortinet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.660-2.700 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.730-0.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Daiwa America lowered Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total value of $306,835.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,492,018 shares in the company, valued at $907,874,317.54. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $13,710,537.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,445,911,452.29. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

