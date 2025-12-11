Harvest Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,500 Hologic, Inc. $HOLX

Harvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. Hologic comprises approximately 0.2% of Harvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Hologic by 72.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,340,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $543,486,000 after buying an additional 3,505,828 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in shares of Hologic by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 244,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,587,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,674,000 after buying an additional 174,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Mizuho downgraded Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Stephens downgraded Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their target price on Hologic from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.29.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $74.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.11. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 7,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total transaction of $540,864.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 47,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,841.52. This trade represents a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 138,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $9,265,835.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,234,624 shares in the company, valued at $82,682,769.28. This represents a 10.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.