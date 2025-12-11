HighVista Strategies LLC Takes $951,000 Position in Autoliv, Inc. $ALV

HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Autoliv by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,517,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $281,741,000 after purchasing an additional 34,064 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Autoliv by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,397,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,307,000 after acquiring an additional 499,411 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Autoliv by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,857,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $164,257,000 after purchasing an additional 233,469 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,020,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,147,000 after buying an additional 463,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 26.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 999,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $111,845,000 after buying an additional 206,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Stock Up 3.2%

NYSE ALV opened at $119.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.49 and a 12 month high of $129.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.00 and its 200 day moving average is $117.28.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The auto parts company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 31.22%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Autoliv in a report on Monday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $134.00 target price on Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.63.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

