Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR Stock Position Decreased by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 58.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,592,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,215,991 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $45,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 508.5% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 52.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 168.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 69.7% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $23.48 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.35.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 2.12%.The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CZR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.39.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

