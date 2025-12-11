Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Stake in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 24.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,162,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,455 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Ventas were worth $136,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 66,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 14,568 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 25.7% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 376,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,921,000 after acquiring an additional 77,066 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its holdings in Ventas by 1,019.0% in the second quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 133,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 121,170 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 1,042.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 386,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,064,000 after purchasing an additional 353,022 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Ventas from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Ventas in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ventas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 33,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $2,578,781.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,925,304.28. The trade was a 16.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 41,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,262,638.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,521,361.95. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 688,590 shares of company stock valued at $50,754,668 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VTR opened at $77.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.13. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.68 and a 12 month high of $81.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 4.28%.The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.480 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

