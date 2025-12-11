Belden Inc $BDC Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,562 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $49,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the second quarter valued at $55,804,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Belden by 37.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,024,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,706,000 after acquiring an additional 277,782 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,891,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter valued at $13,517,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Belden by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 821,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,319,000 after buying an additional 125,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Doug Zink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,250. This trade represents a 46.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hiran Bhadra sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 26,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,134,280. This represents a 5.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,154 shares of company stock valued at $998,480. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Belden Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of BDC stock opened at $124.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.87 and a 200-day moving average of $119.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.19. Belden Inc has a 12-month low of $83.18 and a 12-month high of $133.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $698.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.61 million. Belden had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Belden has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden Inc will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

About Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

