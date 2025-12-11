AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 88.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.7%.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $10.38 on Thursday. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $10.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 24.40%.The company had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 45,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $470,345.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,557,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,994,508.27. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,440,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $944,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,465 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 241,567.4% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 46,388,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,651,000 after purchasing an additional 46,368,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,995,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,693,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,814,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

