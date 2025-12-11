HighVista Strategies LLC Has $914,000 Stake in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. $EWTX

HighVista Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,484 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 28.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 55.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 10.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EWTX. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edgewise Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock opened at $23.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.01. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $35.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 0.26.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Fox bought 10,700 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $199,448.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 23,702 shares in the company, valued at $441,805.28. This trade represents a 82.30% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $2,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $494,208. The trade was a 81.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edgewise Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.