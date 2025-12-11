Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $55.07 Million Stake in Permian Resources Corporation $PR

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,043,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,772 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $55,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 154.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Permian Resources by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 433.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Permian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Shares of NYSE PR opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Permian Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $16.03.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Permian Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

