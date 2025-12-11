Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,154,504 Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,154,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,319,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,587,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,860 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,673,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,594,000 after purchasing an additional 129,458 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $721,614,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 13.3% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,639,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,360,000 after buying an additional 543,933 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,632,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,694,000 after buying an additional 494,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $87.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.01. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $84.25 and a fifty-two week high of $106.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.43.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 30.67%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.040-4.080 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,028 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $277,637.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,961.32. This trade represents a 53.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.