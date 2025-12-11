3,200 Shares in Adobe Inc. $ADBE Purchased by HighVista Strategies LLC

HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,200 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Adobe by 350.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 4,000.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.29.

Adobe Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $343.13 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.58 and a 1 year high of $552.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $335.90 and its 200 day moving average is $358.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.81 EPS. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

