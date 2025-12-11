Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. $LTH Shares Purchased by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,064,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,580 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $62,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LTH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 201.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Life Time Group by 10,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Life Time Group by 2,741.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Life Time Group by 226.5% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LTH shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Life Time Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Life Time Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

LTH stock opened at $25.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.63.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $782.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.93 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $121,634.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 81,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,301.50. This trade represents a 5.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Buss sold 162,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $4,562,724.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 380,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,674,351.32. This trade represents a 29.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 242,055 shares of company stock valued at $6,773,720 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

