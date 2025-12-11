HighVista Strategies LLC Sells 790 Shares of argenex SE $ARGX

HighVista Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 24.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in argenex were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenex during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in argenex by 102.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in argenex by 866.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of argenex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of argenex by 550.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $890.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $859.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $713.03. argenex SE has a one year low of $510.05 and a one year high of $934.62. The firm has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.37.

argenex ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.03. argenex had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 41.58%.The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. On average, research analysts predict that argenex SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of argenex in a report on Monday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $818.00 price objective on argenex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on argenex from $850.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on argenex from $774.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on argenex from $1,070.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $917.39.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

