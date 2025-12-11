HighVista Strategies LLC Takes $1.94 Million Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. $CLF

HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 255,600 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLF. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

CLF stock opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $16.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The mining company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 9.00%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.78.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

