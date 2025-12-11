HighVista Strategies LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. $GH

HighVista Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 45.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,453 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $531,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 245,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 72.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,465,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,261,000 after acquiring an additional 615,429 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,944,000. Finally, Bosun Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GH shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 28,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,066,813.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,928.69. This trade represents a 74.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Darya Chudova sold 13,664 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $1,435,266.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 54,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,722,579.20. The trade was a 20.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 332,838 shares of company stock valued at $34,651,875 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Guardant Health Price Performance
Guardant Health stock opened at $102.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.13 and a 200-day moving average of $64.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 1.58. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $112.43.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.
Guardant Health Company Profile
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.
