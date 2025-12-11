Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Guggenheim

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Birkenstock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

Shares of BIRK opened at $44.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day moving average is $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.78. Birkenstock has a fifty-two week low of $38.16 and a fifty-two week high of $62.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Birkenstock in the 3rd quarter valued at $679,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the third quarter valued at $268,000. Unisphere Establishment grew its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 86.8% in the third quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 238,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,779,000 after purchasing an additional 110,700 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in Birkenstock in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Birkenstock by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

