HighVista Strategies LLC Lowers Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

HighVista Strategies LLC decreased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,300 shares during the quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPE. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 126.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 74.4% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $983,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 83,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,500.02. This represents a 32.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maeve C. Culloty sold 3,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $93,898.56. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 324,080 shares of company stock worth $7,898,908 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.80. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.36, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $26.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 0.17%.The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.610 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be issued a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently -866.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPE. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.