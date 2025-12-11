HighVista Strategies LLC Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,091,641,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Bank of America by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,619,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782,208 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $202,439,000. Unisphere Establishment grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,642.5% during the 1st quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 4,195,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,057,000 after buying an additional 3,954,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 881.5% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 4,210,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,417 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $54.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $54.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.52%.

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.77.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

